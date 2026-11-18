Salim Khan and Salma Khan are celebrating 62 years of marriage today, November 18.

On the occasion, their son Sohail Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of his parents and wish them on their wedding anniversary. Sharing the photograph, he wrote, "We exist in this beautiful family because of this day. Happy Anniversary."

Actor Kushal Tandon also reacted to the post and pointed out a special coincidence. Commenting on Sohail's post, he wrote, "Wow, same day as my mom and dad."

Salim Khan married Salma in 1964 after a five-year courtship. Born Sushila Charak into a mixed Dogra Rajput-Maharashtrian background, she adopted the name Salma after marriage. Together, they built the foundation of what would become one of Hindi cinema's most prominent families.

The couple has four children: Salman Khan (born 1965), Arbaaz Khan (born 1967), Sohail Khan (born 1969), and Alvira Khan Agnihotri (born 1970). Salim later adopted Arpita Khan Sharma, who was found as an infant on a Mumbai footpath and raised as their own.

Professionally, Salim was at the peak of his career as one half of the iconic writing duo Salim-Javed, penning blockbusters like Sholay and Zanjeer. It was during this time that his personal life took an unexpected turn.

He went on to marry Helen in 1981 without divorcing Salma.