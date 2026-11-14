'I Lost 5 To 7 Kilos': Sohail Khan Reveals The Reason Behind His Weight Loss

Sohail Khan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his recent physical transformation. While some social media users wondered whether GLP-1 weight-loss drugs were behind the change, the actor has revealed that his weight loss was linked to a bout of food poisoning he suffered while filming the reality show Alliance.

“I don't know why they made such a big deal out of it. It was just that when I was in the house, I got food poisoning. I was on medication, and I had to get the bacteria out of my system, so I was recommended by doctors to lose some weight,” Sohail Khan said in an interview with Zenofar Fathima on Real Talk with Zen.

“My natural weight is anything between 83 and 85…When I saw my weight as 78, I realised that I've lost around a good 5 to 7 kilos,” he added.

Sohail explained that since Alliance was a captive reality show with limited communication, speculation about his health quickly spread on social media. The rumours caused concern among his family and friends, who were unaware that he was recovering under medical supervision.

“I was just unwell. In fact, I genuinely say that half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge or more knowledge. If I had been at home in my comfort zone, I probably would not have recovered that fast. But because I really wanted to be a part of the house, the alliance, those games, and be around my 16 new contestant friends, I enjoyed it,” he said.

Sohail Khan made his reality TV debut as a contestant on the Prime Video India series Alliance. The show concluded with its grand finale on August 6, where television host and actor Mini Mathur was crowned the winner. She defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani to take home the trophy and a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Also Read | "No Ozempic, No Fat Burners": Sohail Khan Reacts To His Weight Loss During Alliance