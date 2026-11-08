Steamed Food, No Sugar, No Alcohol: A Look At Amrita Arora's Diet

Amrita Arora Ladak recently stunned everyone with her transformation in a post.

She lost 14 kg, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times.

Sharing a few pictures, she wrote, "Redemption." A few days ago, the internet went gaga over it. Now, speaking to Mid-Day, she has shared details about her diet.

Amrita went on a steamed food diet and started having her last meal by 7.30 pm. She also stopped consuming alcohol.

She said, "So I completely went on a steamed food diet. Then you up the protein and cut the carbs. I had very misleading thoughts about intermittent fasting, but it works for me. My last meal is at 7.30 pm and then I don't eat breakfast. I don't do sugar, alcohol. It's just mind over matter. And I eat the same food every day. I don't need a fancy menu, you know."

Recalling a visit to her favourite restaurant with her husband, where she had steamed fish after eating two pieces of Schezwan chicken, she said, "I ordered Schezwan Chicken, which I used to love. I had two pieces, and I was back to steamed fish. I just love it now. And I also think that a bit of that fear factor is good."

Amrita Arora began her career as a model and video jockey, appearing in shows such as MTV House Full and MTV Chillout on MTV India. She made her Bollywood acting debut in 2002 with the romantic film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, alongside Fardeen Khan.

The actor went on to appear in several successful films, including Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Golmaal Returns (2008). Amrita was last seen in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

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