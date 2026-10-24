Amrita Arora Reveals DIY Hair Oil Her Mother Still Makes For Her And Malaika

Amrita Arora, known for her performance in films like Awara Paagal Deewana and Golmaal Returns, has shared a glimpse into her family's traditional hair care routine. The actor revealed a homemade hair oil recipe that has been passed down through generations. She shared that her mother learned it from her grandmother and continues to prepare fresh batches for Amrita and her sister Malaika Arora.

"There's a very good hair hack that is like a big thing in our family. My mother learned it from her mother. It's like an oil. My mom still makes it and still gives it to us. Every time there's a new batch, she will make it or she will send it to Malla (Malaika) and me," Amrita said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Sharing the recipe, she added, "It's basically like equal proportions of cold-pressed coconut oil, castor oil and black seed oil. Take some kalonji, methi dana, one whole onion and hibiscus flowers. You have to boil everything together, strain it, let it cool and then fill your bottles."

Amrita said that she and Malaika have been using it since childhood and have generally had no major hair concerns. "It's excellent for delaying hair greying, promoting hair growth and managing hair loss. That's something Malla and I have used from childhood to now. Touch wood, we've never had any issues with our hair. There may be an occasional season when you're losing hair, but this kind of saves the day. Try it, it's amazing!”

Amrita Arora began her career as a model and video jockey in shows like MTV House Full and MTV Chillout on MTV India. She made her Bollywood acting debut in 2002 with the romantic film Kitne Door Kitne Paas alongside Fardeen Khan.

The actor went on to appear in several successful films including Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Golmaal Returns (2008). Amrita was last seen in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq alongside Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

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