Salman Khan Reveals Maternal Grandfather Didn't Speak To Salim Khan For 5 Years After Marriage

Salman Khan has shared a personal family story on Bigg Boss 20. The superstar recalled how his maternal grandfather refused to speak to his father, Salim Khan, for five years after his parents got married. The actor explained that his grandfather was unhappy with his mother's decision to marry an aspiring actor and was worried about the kind of life she would have in the film industry.

The revelation came during the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman praised the contestants for taking a stand against violence inside the house. While making his point, the host spoke about how disagreements within families can sometimes lead to years of distance, sharing an example from his own life.

Salman clarified that his maternal grandfather's objection to the marriage had nothing to do with religion. Instead, he was concerned about his daughter's future with someone who was trying to make a career in films.

The actor shared, “Jab mere mata-pita ki shaadi hui, toh usmein koi religious connotation nahi tha. Usmein sirf jo mere nana the, woh is baat se upset the ki yaar, inki shaadi ek good-looking aadmi se ho rahi hai, jo actor banna chah raha hai aur film industry mein hai. Uske upar se aitraaz tha.”

Explaining his grandfather's concerns, Salman added, “Nana ka yeh tha ki meri beti is mahaul mein kaise rahegi.” The actor then revealed that his grandfather maintained his distance from Salim Khan for five years after the wedding.

“Unhone mere papa se paanch saal baat nahi ki,” Salman said.

The silence eventually came to an end after the birth of Salman's younger brother, Sohail Khan. Salman recalled how his maternal grandfather travelled from Mahim to Bandra carrying a box of jalebis when he visited the family.

“Tab woh aaye Mahim se Bandra, jalebi ka box leke. Aaye, phir unhone yeh regret dikhaya ki mujhse bahut badi galti hui ki I have missed my grandchildren growing up,” he said.

According to Salman, his grandfather later regretted the time he had lost by staying away from the family. The years apart meant missing important moments in his grandchildren's lives and the chance to build a relationship with Salim Khan, whom Salman described as the “nicest man on earth”.

The actor also recalled the understanding his grandfather eventually established with his mother. He told her that she was always welcome to visit him, but he did not want her to leave for his home after an argument.

Recalling his words, Salman said, “Like that, you can come anytime, lekin jhagda karke tum nahi aaogi.”

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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