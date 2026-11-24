Actor-comedian Vir Das missed out on winning an International Emmy Award at the 54th edition of the ceremony. His Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, was nominated in the Best Comedy Series category but lost to Argentina's Division Palermo - Season 2, directed by Santiago Korovsky.

This was Vir Das' third nomination in the same category. He was first nominated in 2021 for Vir Das: For India and received another nomination in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing, for which he won the International Emmy Award.

Following the loss, Vir Das took to X to share a post about his experience at the awards ceremony. He also revealed that he used the occasion to introduce a new designer to the world.

"Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy with year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me :-) I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them. Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow," he wrote.

He further shared details about the outfit, which featured Lucknow's traditional Chikankari embroidery in a contemporary menswear design.

He added, "In her words: "Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow's signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days.""

Meanwhile, Division Palermo - Season 2, which beat Vir Das' special in the Best Comedy Series category, is also available on Netflix. The Argentine series follows an unconventional urban protection guard made up of people from minority and underrepresented communities. As the team expands into new neighbourhoods, its members find themselves facing increasingly dangerous situations.