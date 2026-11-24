Comedian Vir Das attended the International Emmys following his nomination in the comedy category. He lost the award to the Argentine series Division Palermo Season 2, but that did not stop him from serving regal Indian menswear on the red carpet.

The actor made a statement in an all-black ensemble. The black suit blended traditional tailoring with modernity.

The comedian opted for a sleek all-black outfit at the 54th International Emmy Awards. Photo: AFP

Vir Das At International Emmys

Vir Das took formal menswear and added a contemporary touch to it. He styled a black shirt with a Mandarin collar with a pair of wide-leg pants.

His blazer, however, was the show-stealer. It featured intricate white embroidery across the lapel, chest, sleeves, and lower panels.

The ornate motifs stood out against the monochromatic black ensemble, adding a touch of elegance to the overall look. The relaxed trousers and matching shirt contributed to the sleek, head-to-toe aesthetic.

The comedian completed the look with a pair of white shoes. His well-groomed beard and wavy hair complemented his sophisticated aesthetic.

In 2023, the comedian won Best Comedy Series for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He was the first Indian to ever win in this category. In 2024, Vir Das scripted history by becoming the first India ever to host the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

About International Emmys

The International Emmy Awards are presented every year by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), honouring television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

The 54th edition of the gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on November 23, 2026. It was hosted by Michael Urie. Earlier in September, 64 nominees from 22 countries were announced across 16 categories. The United Kingdom led with 14 nominations.

SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club was also nominated in the sports documentary category.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, presenters included Constance Zimmer, Mark Tallman, Robbie GK, David Zaslav, Jay Pharoah, Celia Imrie, Gus Kenworthy, Lilah Pate, and Sophie Charlotte, among others.

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