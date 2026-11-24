Several South Indian stars have ventured into the talk show space, and now another actor is joining the list - Megastar Chiranjeevi. He is all set to make his debut as a talk show host with Chiranjeevi's Megaverse on Netflix. The makers recently shared the official teaser.

Details

Netflix has announced a new talk show, Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, featuring veteran actor Chiranjeevi as the host. The show is set to premiere on the streaming platform soon and will feature personalities from cinema, sport, and popular culture sharing personal stories and experiences.

According to the makers, the series will give viewers a chance to see a different side of the Telugu superstar. Beyond his on-screen image as the Megastar, the show will feature Chiranjeevi's candid, humorous, and conversational side as he interacts with guests in an informal setting.

In the video shared by the makers, the actor describes the show as "Iddhi Na Adda" (This is my territory), suggesting a relaxed space where guests can engage in open and honest conversations.

Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, Chiranjeevi's Megaverse is currently being filmed.

The caption accompanying the post read, "N' vacchesindi... MEGA collaboration kudiresindi! Mega Nostalgia. Mega Navvulu. Mega Muchatlu! Anni oke chota! MEGASTAR enters the Netflix universe with Chiranjeevi's MEGAVERSE. Coming Soon, only on Netflix!"



(Translation: It's finally here... the mega collaboration has happened! Mega nostalgia. Mega laughter. Mega conversations. All in one place!")

Fans were quick to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Evergreen and Eternal Mighty Megastar Chiru," while another commented, "Can't wait."

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi's Megaverse is expected to premiere on November 30 at 4:30 pm. However, the streaming platform is yet to officially confirm the release date or timing.

About Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema, with a career spanning more than 4 decades. He made his acting debut in the late 1970s and went on to become one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema.

Known for his versatility, he has delivered memorable performances in films such as Khaidi, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Indra, Tagore, Shankar Dada MBBS, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Over the years, he has received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.



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