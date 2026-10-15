IIT Delhi Announces Robotics Programme With Focus On AI And Robot Control

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened applications for the fourth batch of its Executive Programme in Robotics. The five-month online programme is offered through the institute's Continuing Education Programme (CEP).

The course is designed to help learners understand robotics, robot control and the use of artificial intelligence in robotic systems. According to the official programme page, classes will begin on January 30, 2027, and continue until June 26, 2027.

IIT Delhi Robotics Programme: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have completed graduation with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for the programme.

The course is offered online, with classes scheduled for Saturdays and alternate Sundays from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

What Will Students Learn?

The programme covers the basics of robotics and automation, along with the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in robotic systems.

Participants will learn about robot design, sensors, motion control and the technologies used to build and operate robots. The curriculum also includes robot simulation, embedded systems and the use of programming tools.

The course follows a practical approach, with 40% of the learning focused on theory and 60% on practical work. Participants will also get an opportunity to build a functional robot as part of the programme.

IIT Delhi Robotics Course: Fees And Last Date To Apply

The programme fee is Rs 1,69,000, plus 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). Candidates must also pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000.

According to the official programme page, the application deadline is October 17, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website.