IIT Delhi Opens Applications For Executive Course In Managerial Decision Making

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for its Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The six-month online programme is designed for working professionals seeking to strengthen their managerial decision-making skills via data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and practical business applications.

According to the official programme notification, the application deadline is November 10, 2026. The programme is scheduled to start from January 24, 2027 and will conclude on July 24, 2027. The programme will be conducted in online mode.

IIT Delhi Executive Certificate Programme: Eligibility and Fees

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply for the Executive Certificate Programme in Managerial Decision Making and Analytics. The institute has also stated that the preference will be given to the candidates with a working experience of two years.

The programme fee is Rs 1,00,000, excluding 18% GST, and to apply for the programme interested candidates are required to pay Rs 1,180 as the application fee.

The online classes are scheduled for Fridays from 10 am to 1:30 pm, including a 30-minute break. Participants will receive an e-certificate from the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of IIT Delhi upon meeting the prescribed attendance and evaluation requirements.

Campus Immersion and Certificate Details

The programme also offers an optional two-day campus immersion. Participants opting for the immersion will be responsible for their travel and accommodation expenses.

The programme is coordinated by Professor Abhijit Majumdar, R. Jaikumar Chair Professor for Operations Management in IIT Delhi's Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering. The listed faculty members also include Professor Surya Prakash Singh, Professor Smita Kashiramka and Professor Sushil from the institute's Department of Management Studies.