IIT Delhi Remains India's Highest Ranked University In QS Asia Ranking 2027

QS Asia Ranking 2027: With the release of the QS World University (Asia) Ranking 2027, IIT Delhi remains India's highest-ranked university, securing the 66th position in Asia. This year's ranking featured 195 new entrants across Asia. All six of India's highest-ranked universities have made it to the list, including several Indian Institutes of Technology.

The official announcement stated that the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) remains India's highest-ranked university at 66th, down from 59th last year.

The University of Hong Kong retained the top spot for a second year while Peking University stayed second. Tsinghua University climbed from ninth to third in this edition, giving China two universities in the top three for the first time since 2023.

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According to the official announcement, India remains Asia's second most represented higher education system, with 325 ranked universities, including 34 new entrants, second only to Mainland China.

Additionally, the report highlighted that 'Employer Reputation' remains a relative strength, with IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi placed at seventh and 10th respectively. The global body further noted that these are the first Indian universities in Asia's top 10.

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India significantly outperformed the regional average in 'Papers per Faculty' and 'Staff with a PhD' categories while reputation, internationalisation, and student exchange remained areas for improvement.