QS World University Rankings 2027: India Leads Asia In Research Output

QS World University Rankings 2027: Quacquarelli Symonds has released the QS World University Rankings (Asia) 2027 today, November 3, 2026. As per the official announcement, India remains Asia's second most represented higher education system, adding 34 new entrants this year. It also leads the region for universities in the top 10 for research output per faculty member and for doctoral-qualified staff, the official press release stated.

According to the official press release, India leads Asia for universities excelling in research output per faculty member, with 27 universities in the regional top 50 for Papers per Faculty and five in the top 10, more than any other higher education system. Mainland China followed with three universities in the top 10.

The global body further stated that exceptional doctoral capacity underpins this performance, with 15 Indian universities sharing first place for the 'Staff with PhD' category, more than double the total of the next strongest-performing system.

India's Research Productivity

India leads Asia for universities in the top ranks of Papers per Faculty, which measures research publications relative to academic staff. As per the latest rankings, 27 Indian universities are placed in the top 50 for this indicator, including five in the top 10, more than any other system.

Indian Universities In Top 10 In 'Papers Per Faculty' Category

Check Indian universities in the top 10 list in the 'Papers per Faculty' category.

1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Score: 100

Rank: 1

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Score: 100

Rank: 3

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Score: 100

Rank: 7

4. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Score: 100

Rank: 8

5. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Score: 100

Rank: 9

The international higher education body stated that this performance reflects India's efforts to expand research capacity across its universities.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 placed research at the centre of higher education reform, while the establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) in 2024 supports initiatives to broaden research capacity, connect established and emerging institutions and encourage private-sector participation, including a Rs 1 lakh crore research and development fund in 2025, the report added.

The report further stated that India's strong research output is supported by "exceptional doctoral capacity." 15 Indian universities share first place in the 'Staff with PhD' category, which is more than double the number recorded by the next strongest-performing system, Iran. Indian universities also account for 47 of Asia's top 100 for this indicator, up from 16 in 2018.

However, the global body noted that research impact is the next frontier: despite strong research output per faculty member, India has only three universities in Asia's top 50 for 'Citations per Paper', which measures the citation impact of published research.