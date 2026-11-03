QS Asia 2027 Rankings Out: Check Top Indian Universities, 34 New Entrants

QS Asia Rankings 2027: Global higher education organisation, Quacquarelli Symonds, has announced the QS World University Rankings (Asia) 2027 today, November 3, 2026. As per the announcement, India remains Asia's second most represented higher education system, with 325 ranked universities, including 34 new entrants, second only to Mainland China. The official press release stated that IIT Delhi remains India's highest-ranked university, placing 66th in Asia.

Overall, the QS World University Rankings (Asia) 2027 featured 1,722 universities from 26 higher education systems, with 195 entrants joining the rankings this year. India has increased its representation in Asia's top 200 from 20 universities to 21.

QS Asia Ranking 2027: Top Indian Universities

Check top Indian universities making it to the list.

1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Rank: 66

2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Rank: 79

3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank: 83

4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Rank: 85

5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Rank: 90

6. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Rank: 97

7. Chandigarh University, Punjab

Rank: 104

8. University of Delhi

Rank: 106

9. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Rank: 120

10. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Rank: 124

11. Jawaharlal Nehru University

Rank: 128

12. Lovely Professional University (LPU)

Rank: 154

13. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India

Rank: 156

14. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Rank: 161

15. OP Jindal Global University (JGU)

Rank: 165

The international body noted that Chandigarh University achieved a record rank of 104th, following significant gains in research indicators.

QS Vice President, Strategic and International Engagement, Ashwin Fernandes said that "India's higher education system is expanding rapidly, and these results show the strength of its research output, doctoral capacity and the reputation of its leading universities among employers."