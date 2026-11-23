A US-based technology startup founded by an IIT Delhi alumnus has sued Apple in India, accusing the iPhone maker of using its patented contact-sharing technology without permission. GG Technologies Inc. has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking Rs 1,500 crore in damages and an injunction against Apple's NameDrop feature.

Founded by Gaurav Goel, an IIT Delhi graduate and former Goldman Sachs investment banker, GG Technologies developed StayTouch, an app that allows users to exchange contact details by bringing two smartphones close to each other. The company claims that Apple used key elements of its patented technology to develop NameDrop without authorisation or a licensing agreement.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the Santa Monica-headquartered startup filed the lawsuit in October after court-mandated pre-institution mediation, which began in April, failed in September. In its 781-page petition, GG Technologies has sought restrictions on the sale and import of iPhones and Apple Watches equipped with the allegedly infringing technology in India.

"We are seeking an injunction to restrict the usage of the NameDrop feature which is native to iOS," GG Technologies told TechCrunch.

The dispute centres on the startup's Indian patent titled Method and System for Proximity-Based Contact Transfer. GG Technologies launched StayTouch in 2019 and first sought patent protection for the technology in the US that year. It filed its Indian patent application in 2021 and received the patent on July 27, 2024.

Apple introduced NameDrop in June 2023 as part of its iOS 17 update. The feature allows users to share contact information by bringing compatible iPhones close together. Support was later extended to compatible Apple Watches through the watchOS 10.1 update.

GG Technologies argues that its technology predates Apple's NameDrop feature and that the company has used its patented invention without obtaining permission.

The legal dispute is not limited to India. GG Technologies also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple in the US in April. In August, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) opened an investigation into the allegations following a complaint by the startup.

The company is seeking restrictions on the import and sale of Apple devices allegedly using its patented technology in the US as well. However, the ITC's decision to open an investigation does not establish that Apple has infringed the patent. No final finding has been made in the proceedings so far.

The Bombay High Court case has yet to be listed for a hearing. Apple has not responded to a request for comment on the allegations.

GG Technologies was founded in 2018 by Goel and developed StayTouch as an alternative to exchanging traditional business cards. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.