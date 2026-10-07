MG Hector Blackstorm, Snowstorm Launched In India; Check Prices

MG Motor India has added two special editions to the Hector range: the Blackstorm and Snowstorm both priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to the 5-seater configuration with the 1.5-litre petrol-CVT powertrain, these editions bring distinct exterior themes, darkened cabins and a host of edition-specific accessories, commanding a Rs 35,000 premium over the top-spec Savvy Pro CVT.

Two Distinct Themes

The Blackstorm goes all-in on a monochromatic look, pairing an all-black exterior with dark chrome branding, piano black roof rails and smoked connected tail lamps. In contrast, the Snowstorm takes the opposite route with Pearl White paint and a Starry Black roof, creating a striking two-tone effect. Both share the Storm Hex grille, black headlamp bezels and Aura Storm Blade alloy wheels, with red brake calipers adding a subtle sporty accent. Dark treatment extends to the skid plates, body cladding and tailgate elements.

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Inside, both editions adopt an all-dark cabin with black leather upholstery, edition-name embossing on the front headrests and dark trim sections. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped in gunmetal, while the equipment list includes eight-colour ambient lighting, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an air purifier and an automatic powered tailgate.

Features

The 35.56 cm portrait HD touchscreen sits at the centre, working alongside a 17.78 cm digital instrument display. The Smart Boost system improves processing speed, while i-Swipe supports two- and three-finger gestures for climate, navigation and music controls. The i-Smart connected suite offers over 70 functions, including a Digital Bluetooth Key, key sharing, predictive maintenance alerts and remote access to audio, air conditioning and ambient lighting.

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Safety is well covered with a 360-degree HD camera and wheel view, front parking sensors, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-hold control and brake assist. ADAS is also part of the package, alongside rain-sensing wipers.

Dealer-Fitted Extras

The dealer-fitted Storm package adds Blackstorm or Snowstorm badges, a red tailgate accent, fog-lamp eye shadows, ORVM protectors and side steps at no extra cost. Red detailing on the fog lamps and mirrors ties in visually with the red brake calipers.

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MG is offering 100 per cent financing on the on-road price for tenures up to 84 months, with the same support applying to edition-specific accessories. The MG Shield 3+3+3 package provides a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services, with extended warranty and prepaid maintenance plans also available.