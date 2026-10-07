Honda Elevate Facelift Mileage Confirmed; Check Details

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate facelift in the Indian market. Following the event, the Japanese automaker has confirmed the updated SUV's fuel efficiency figures. The compact SUV, which rivals the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Maruti Victoris and Tata Sierra, retains its familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine but sees a slight change in claimed mileage.

Honda Elevate Facelift Mileage

Powering the refreshed Honda Elevate is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. Power output remains unchanged at 119 bhp and 145 Nm.

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What has seen a minor change is fuel efficiency. The manual variant returns a claimed 15.31 kmpl, identical to the outgoing model, while the CVT version now returns 16.61 kmpl, a drop of 0.31 kmpl from the previous 16.92 kmpl figure.

Honda Elevate Facelift Updates

The Elevate is available in five trims: SV, V, VX, ZX and the new ZX+, the latter also offered in a Black Edition. While the starting price remains the same, the top-end variant now costs Rs 1.94 lakh more.

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Visually, the changes are focused on lighting and trim. A new segmented LED DRL strip sits above the grille, bridging the unchanged LED headlights. The grille gets a new mesh and gloss-black finish, while the fog lamp housings are now body-coloured. The Honda logo has moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet.

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At the rear, a new LED light bar connects the tail-lamps, though the overall design remains familiar. Alloy wheels carry over unchanged, but a new Nordic Forest Pearl colour is available in both monotone and dual-tone options. The body cladding also shifts to a gloss-black finish from the earlier matte treatment.

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Honda Elevate Facelift: Interior Upgrades

Inside, the biggest addition is a segment-first ventilation function for the rear seats, while both front seats are now powered and ventilated. Honda has also added a 360-degree camera and capacitive-touch rear LED reading lamps. CVT variants exclusively get an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.