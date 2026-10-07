Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets Price Hike; Here's What It Costs Now

Royal Enfield has quietly revised the pricing of its best-selling Classic 350, with all nine colour options now carrying a slightly higher ex-showroom tag. The increase, capped at Rs 2,000, affects the entire range from the entry-level Redditch Red to the premium Emerald and Signature White finishes.

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The Classic 350 continues with its 349cc single-cylinder engine producing 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The earlier 2026 update that brought an assist-and-slipper clutch and USB Type-C charging to dual-channel ABS variants remains in place, though the base single-channel Redditch Red still misses out on both.

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Royal Enfield Classic 350: Prices

The base Redditch Red now costs Rs 1.89 lakh, while Madras Red is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh. Medallion Bronze sits at Rs 2.01 lakh, with Commando Sand and the Gorkha Edition both at Rs 2.12 lakh. The Gun Grey and Stealth Black variants are listed at Rs 2.21 lakh, while the top-spec Emerald and Signature White colours now command Rs 2.26 lakh each.

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The Gorkha Edition, launched in mid-August, has seen a smaller hike of around Rs 1,000, while the Emerald and Signature White variants bear the full Rs 2,000 increase.

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The changes in prices come at a time when a new rival for the motorcycle has entered the market. Triumph has recently launched the Bonneville T4 at 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 350 cc engine. The brand has also introduced the Bonneville T40, which comes at Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from these, the list of rivals for the motorcycle also includes the Honda CB350.