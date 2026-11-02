Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Breaks Cover; India Launch In Nov'26: Top Highlights

Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off the highly anticipated Himalayan 750, marking a significant step up from the current Himalayan 450. Designed as a larger, more capable adventure tourer, the new motorcycle is expected to sit at the top of the brand's ADV range and target riders looking at long-distance touring capability with improved highway performance.

Visually, the Himalayan 750 retains the rugged silhouette associated with the Himalayan nameplate, but adopts a more premium and mature design. The motorcycle features a larger fuel tank, a taller stance, and a revised bodywork package that gives it a more substantial road presence. The front-end feels more like an evolution from the small Himalayans, the tail section is similar to the Himalayan 450 with taillamps integrated in the turn indicators. Royal Enfield has also introduced multiple colour options, including adventure-focused dual-tone schemes aimed at global markets. However, the overall design remains very basic, while looking rugged, if anything.

Powering the motorcycle is a new 750cc parallel-twin engine, likely derived from Royal Enfield's existing twin-cylinder platform. The unit is expected to produce northwards of 55 Hp and 60 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the Himalayan 450, the larger engine should deliver significantly better performance on highways while retaining the tractable nature required for off-road riding. The exact power and torque figures, however, will be confirmed at the time of the launch.

The Himalayan 750 features long-travel suspension at both ends, with upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear setup. The motorcycle also gets wire-spoke wheels and dual-disc brakes at the front. Moreover, the front suspension setup comes with both rebound and compression adjustability, while the rear can only be adjusted for preload settings.

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Touring comfort has received considerable attention. A key highlight is the adjustable windscreen, allowing riders to tailor wind protection according to riding conditions. The motorcycle also gets an adjustable headlamp setup, a feature expected to improve visibility when carrying luggage or riding with a pillion.

While Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed the final specifications, the motorcycle is expected to offer a seat height of around 830-850 mm and ground clearance in excess of 220 mm, making it suitable for both touring and light-to-moderate off-road use.

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The Himalayan 750 is expected to make its market debut in India at Motoverse, scheduled for last week of November this year. The prices are likely to start at around Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the KTM 790 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, and other middleweight adventure motorcycles.