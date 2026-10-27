Actor Fardeen Khan Buys His First-Ever Royal Enfield, The Guerrilla 450 Apex: Watch

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has added a Royal Enfield to his garage. The actor said it's his first motorcycle from the brand and shared a video of himself taking delivery of a Guerrilla 450 Apex in Apex Red. A video of the handover has since gone viral, racking up over 1.5 million views.

Fardeen Khan's Royal Enfield

The clip shows Fardeen checking out the motorcycle, unveiling it himself and receiving the keys from a dealer staff member. He then cuts a cake to celebrate the occasion before riding the Guerrilla out of the dealership and onto Mumbai's roads.

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Fardeen also shared the delivery on his Instagram with a note describing the Guerrilla as his first-ever Royal Enfield. He said he grew up watching people ride Royal Enfields on Mumbai roads, including the Mumbai police, and fell in love with the Guerrilla 450 Apex instantly, appreciating the brand, its work, and the dealer who handled the delivery.

Fardeen Khan's Bike's History

Fardeen has long been associated with motorcycles on screen. He made his debut in the 1998 film Prem Aggan, riding a heavily modified, custom Royal Enfield Bullet with a chopper-style aesthetic, and was later seen on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-12R in the 2003 film Janasheen.

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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched in India in 2024, with the Apex variant added in March 2026 as a sportier counterpart. The Apex gets road-focused Vredestein Centauro ST Plus tyres and a more committed rider's triangle compared to the standard version. Royal Enfield claims the Vredestein tyres offer an 8 per cent improvement in dry grip and 17 per cent in wet grip. It also gets an aluminium handlebar positioned 56 mm lower and 57 mm further forward than the standard model.

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Power comes from the same 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine as the Himalayan 450. The unit is tuned to produce 40 hp and 40 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Apex is available in Red, Green and Black, with prices starting at Rs 2.49 lakh and going up to Rs 2.56 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).