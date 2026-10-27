Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teased Ahead Of EICMA Debut

Royal Enfield has released the first teaser of the Himalayan 750, showing the silhouette of its biggest motorcycle yet. The coordinates in the image point to Milan, Italy, suggesting the adventure tourer could make its global debut at EICMA 2026 in November. It is to be noted that this is the first official teaser of the upcoming adventure tourer and might also be a hint at a launch sooner than expected.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Styling

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been one of the most anticipated upcoming motorcycles in the Indian market. Until now, the motorcycle has been spied testing on multiple occasions, revealing a few design and specification details. The most recent images of the motorcycle revealed four colours, including a bright shade of maroon paired with yellow and black; yellow and red as part of the graphics on a white tank; a solid metallic grey paint; and another solid paint.

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The bike proudly carries its Himalayan DNA with round LED headlamps along with a chunky-looking tank with shrouds in front. It has a typical adventure tourer silhouette with a windscreen, cross-spoked wheels, and a slightly raised handlebar. The bike can also be equipped with accessories to make it ready for long-distance touring.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features

The Himalayan 750 is expected to feature a dedicated "CRUISE" button on the right-hand switchgear, alongside a "RES/+" toggle. This points to ride-by-wire throttle control and cruise control - useful features for long-distance adventure touring.

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Earlier spy shots also showed a separate "M" button, similar to the one on the Himalayan 450. On that motorcycle, the button activates or deactivates ABS, while on other Royal Enfield models it cycles through ride modes. Its inclusion suggests the Himalayan 750 could get multiple ride modes, potentially letting riders alter throttle response, traction-control intervention, and other electronic aids.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Hardware

Up front, the test bike is equipped with adjustable Showa USD forks. At the rear, it appears to use a monoshock with a frame-mounted preload adjuster, aimed at striking a balance between ride comfort and load-carrying ability.

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Previous images have also revealed a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, instead of the 21-inch front wheel used on the smaller Himalayan models. The bike is fitted with Vredestein Centauro XR dual-purpose radial tyres and right-angle metal valve stems, which indicate the likely presence of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Braking duties are handled by twin front discs with ByBre callipers, while the rear gets a single disc. Royal Enfield has not yet confirmed the exact disc sizes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine

A large radiator, protected by a wire-mesh guard, is visible behind the front wheel, confirming liquid cooling. This supports expectations that the Himalayan 750 will use a new parallel-twin engine - likely larger and better suited to sustained highway cruising than the single-cylinder motor in the Himalayan 450.