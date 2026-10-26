Jeep Compass Sport 9AT Launched, Automatic Variant Now Get More Accessible: Price, Specs, Features

Jeep India has expanded the Compass range with the launch of the new Compass Sport 9AT, priced at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The introduction of the automatic gearbox to the entry-level Sport variant makes it the most affordable automatic Jeep Compass available in the country, lowering the entry barrier for buyers looking at premium diesel SUVs.

The biggest significance of the new variant lies in its positioning. Until now, customers seeking an automatic Compass had to move higher up the range. With the Sport 9AT, Jeep is bringing the convenience of an automatic transmission to a wider audience while retaining the core attributes that have made the Compass one of the brand's most important products in India.

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Powering the SUV is Jeep's familiar 2.0-litre MultiJet II turbo-diesel engine, which develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, a combination aimed at delivering smoother performance in everyday driving conditions, especially in urban traffic where demand for automatic vehicles continues to rise.

Despite sitting at the lower end of the Compass line-up, the Sport 9AT comes equipped with a comprehensive feature set. It gets six airbags, cruise control, auto hold, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a 21.3 cm Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Jeep has also retained its Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension setup and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST) system, both of which contribute to ride comfort and handling.

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For buyers looking to add a bit more flair, Jeep is offering an optional Accessory Pack priced at Rs 29,900. The package includes ambient lighting, a dashcam with predictive safety features, all-weather floor mats, mud flaps, and exterior decals.

Customer deliveries of the new Compass Sport 9AT will begin from the second week of November through Jeep dealerships and Stellantis Brand Houses across India.

With SUVs accounting for a growing share of passenger vehicle sales, the launch of the Compass Sport 9AT could help Jeep attract buyers who want the practicality of an automatic transmission without stretching to higher-spec variants.