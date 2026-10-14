Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 73.55 Lakh

Jeep has launched the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition in India at Rs 73.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The special-edition off-roader carries a Rs 1.25 lakh premium over the Wrangler Rubicon on which it is based. Jeep had allocated just 25 units for the Indian market, and all of them have already been sold.

Globally, Jeep produced 250 units of the Whitecap Edition. The Indian allocation formed a small, exclusive share of that total, with deliveries scheduled through authorised Jeep dealerships by the end of October 2026.

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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: Exclusive Design

The Whitecap Mojito stands out with its bright-green 'Mojito' exterior shade, paired with a white roof. The grille gets a white surround, while the side profile features '1941' decals, a nod to the original Willys MB Jeep's debut year. A white '4 Wheel Drive' sticker appears on the boot lid, and the fenders are body-coloured.

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Inside, the special edition adds only two features over the standard Rubicon: a built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles. The rest of the cabin carries over, including a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12-way powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system with subwoofer, a 7-inch driver's display, six airbags and an ADAS suite.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: Mechanicals

Under the skin, the Whitecap Mojito is identical to the Rubicon. It uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 272 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a standard 4x4 system.

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Since it is based on the Rubicon, the edition retains off-road-focused hardware such as heavy-duty Dana axles, an integrated off-road camera, reinforced suspension, rock rails, 255-section off-road tyres on 17-inch wheels, and high-clearance front fender flares.

Besides the Wrangler Whitecap Edition, the brand also had another special edition version of the SUV. Specifically, the Wrangler 1941 Willys Edition. It paid tribute to the brand's military heritage, and only 30 units were allotted for the Indian market. The price tag was Rs 73.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Highlights included 1941 decals on the bonnet, along with special "41 Green" paint.