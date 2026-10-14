Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Spotted With Tata Nexon-Like Twin-Cylinder Setup

Mahindra's upcoming XUV 3XO CNG has been spotted ahead of its October 15 launch. The unit reveals a twin-cylinder CNG setup mounted under the boot floor. The spy images also show a dedicated fuel-selector button inside the cabin, confirming that the SUV will offer both petrol and CNG modes.

The two CNG cylinders are placed side by side beneath the boot floor and secured with metal straps, with valves and connecting pipes visible. This layout mirrors the Tata Nexon iCNG approach, allowing luggage to sit above the cylinder compartment rather than taking up the main boot area. Mahindra has not yet disclosed the cylinder capacity or the resulting boot space.

READ | 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh: Here's What Changed

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Cabin, Design

Inside, a dedicated CNG/PETROL button is positioned below the driver-side AC vent, next to the headlamp levelling control. The cabin otherwise retains the familiar light-coloured lower dashboard and gloss-black trim around the vents.

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares AI-Generated Video Of SUV Evolution: From Willys Jeep To Thar.e Concept

Externally, the CNG variant looks similar to the standard XUV3XO. The spy shots show dual-tone alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators and the familiar headlamp and DRL arrangement. Mahindra's official teaser has confirmed a panoramic sunroof for the CNG version, though the spied unit appears to have a single-pane sunroof, which is offered on the REVX M(O) variant. The panoramic sunroof is available on the REVX Edge (O).

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine, Expected Pricing

The XUV 3XO CNG is expected to use the 1.2-litre turbocharged MPFI petrol engine, which produces around 110 bhp and 200 Nm in petrol form. CNG-mode output, transmission options, and certified mileage are yet to be confirmed. The spied unit appears to be a manual variant.

READ | Canadian Rapper Drake Shows Off One-Off 1999 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

A starting price below Rs 10 lakh is expected, positioning the CNG version as an affordable option for buyers seeking lower running costs. The addition of a CNG variant could further boost sales during the festive season.

Currently, Mahindra XUV 3XO competes against models like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue in the Indian market. Once launched with CNG, it will stand in the same league as the Brezza and Nexon, offering the option of factory-fitted CNG.