Speeding Thar Rams Scooter On Hyderabad Highway, Kills 2 Siblings

Dussehra festivities turned tragic for a family after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed a scooter near Hayathnagar bus stop on National Highway 65, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, on Sunday afternoon, killing a brother and sister on the spot and leaving a young girl seriously injured.

Those who died have been identified as Edulla Naveen, 25, and his sister Baindla Rekha, 34, residents of Peddamberpet in Ranga Reddy district. Rekha's three-year-old daughter, Charvika, who was travelling with them, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Rekha, 32, who lived in Doddhi Sultanpally in Shamshabad of Ranga Reddy, was travelling with her five-year-old daughter, Chavithra, to her parental home in Peddamberpet to celebrate Bathukamma and Dasar.

After reaching LB Nagar by bus, Rekha contacted her younger brother Naveen, 25, who worked as a photographer, to pick them up. Naveen arrived on his motorcycle, and the three began their journey towards home.

According to police, the accident occurred around 12.50 pm near the Ambedkar statue at the Hayathnagar bus stop.

Their scooter had reportedly stopped behind a DCM vehicle amid traffic congestion when a red Mahindra Thar allegedly hit it from behind, crushing the occupants between the two vehicles. The impact killed Naveen and Rekha instantly. The injured child was initially taken to a nearby hospital and subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Hayathnagar police registered a case following a complaint by Rekha's father and launched an investigation while the driver was taken into custody.