Anand Mahindra Shares AI-Generated Video Of SUV Evolution: From Willys Jeep To Thar.e Concept

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again captured the internet's attention. This time, by sharing a stunning video that documents the 77-year design evolution of the brand's iconic utility vehicles. The AI video, which showcases the incredible transformation from the rugged, post-war Willys Jeep of 1947 to the futuristic, all-electric Thar.e concept slated for 2027. In his tweet accompanying the video, Mr. Mahindra asked his team to create a similar video with more precise versions of their cars.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The video is a seamless AI-generated animation where one Mahindra model fluidly morphs into the next, taking the viewer on a high-speed journey through the brand's history. It starts with the original licensed Willys Jeep CJ-2A (1947) driving down a country road. As it moves, its body panels and components dynamically reassemble themselves to form subsequent models.

The video highlights key milestones, including the CJ-4A (1959), the CJ-500D (1965), and the Commander (1982), before transitioning into the modern era with game-changing models like the Bolero (2000) and the Scorpio (2002). The final act of the video visualizes Mahindra's electric ambitions, with the current Thar morphing into the upcoming 5-door Thar ROXX (2024), which then transforms into the radical Thar.e, symbolising the company's 'Born Electric' vision.

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From Utilitarian Jeeps To Lifestyle Icons

The video's first half is a tribute to Mahindra's foundational years, which were defined by rugged, go-anywhere utility vehicles. Models like the Willys Jeep, CJ series, and the FC-1600 pickup truck cemented Mahindra's reputation for durability and reliability across rural and semi-urban India. The introduction of the Mahindra Commander in the early 90s and later the Armada (1993) and Classic (1996) marked a gradual shift towards personal and lifestyle-oriented vehicles. However, it was the launch of the Mahindra Bolero in 2000 that truly transformed the brand's fortunes, becoming a household name and one of India's best-selling utility vehicles for over two decades.

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The Scorpio, XUVs, And The Urban SUV Revolution

The modern chapter of Mahindra's story began with the launch of the Scorpio in 2002. It was a watershed moment, as the Scorpio was developed from the ground up by Mahindra and established the brand as a formidable competitor in the urban SUV space. The video shows the Scorpio evolving into its current Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatars. The next big leap came with the monocoque-chassis XUV500 in 2011, which brought premium features and a car-like driving experience to the mainstream SUV segment. This lineage is now carried forward by the technologically advanced XUV700, which also features prominently in the video, illustrating Mahindra's dominance in the contemporary SUV market.