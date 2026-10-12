Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Teased Ahead Of October 15 Launch - Panoramic Sunroof, Turbo Engine

Mahindra is set to expand its CNG portfolio with the arrival of the XUV 3XO CNG, teased on social media platforms ahead of its reveal on October 15. The teaser points to REVX-inspired styling cues, while also confirming the presence of a panoramic sunroof, a premium feature rarely seen in CNG-powered offerings in this segment.

Expected to be powered by Mahindra's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine adapted to run on CNG, the XUV 3XO CNG is likely to be offered in REVX M and AX5 variants. If launched as anticipated, it will enter a niche but growing space where buyers are increasingly looking for the practicality and lower running costs of CNG without giving up the appeal of an SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Vs Rivals

The sub-4-metre SUV segment currently offers very few factory-fitted CNG options, with the Tata Nexon i-CNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG among the notable contenders. With the XUV 3XO CNG, Mahindra is poised to challenge both rivals, bringing a combination of turbocharged performance, premium features and fuel efficiency to one of India's most fiercely contested automotive segments.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Design Cues

The teaser showcases the XUV 3XO in a striking red finish, highlighted by a body-coloured panel stretching across the front fascia between the headlamps. Metallic accents around Mahindra's Twin Peaks logo add a touch of contrast, while the familiar split headlamp setup and LED daytime running lights continue to define the SUV's front-end design. Black exterior rear-view mirrors further accentuate the styling, lending the SUV a sportier appearance.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Sunroof Confirmed

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Spied Testing

Ahead of its official debut, the XUV 3XO CNG has also been spotted testing on public roads. The test mule appeared almost completely undisguised, offering a clear look at what is expected to be Mahindra's latest CNG-powered SUV. From the rear, the model retains most of the design elements seen on the standard XUV 3XO, including the prominent XUV 3XO badging, roof rails, rear spoiler, connected LED tail-lamps and a chunky black bumper finished with a silver skid plate and static reflectors.

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The only visible distinction, at least for now, is a discreet 'CNG' sticker on the rear windscreen, hinting at the powertrain underneath. While the visual changes appear minimal, the addition of a factory-fitted CNG option could significantly broaden the XUV 3XO's appeal, especially in a segment where buyers are increasingly looking for a balance between SUV styling, practicality and lower running costs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Engine Specifications

Powering the XUV 3XO CNG is expected to be Mahindra's familiar 1.2-litre turbocharged MPFI petrol engine, albeit reworked to support a factory-fitted CNG setup. In its standard petrol guise, the engine develops around 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, making it one of the more potent offerings in the segment. While Mahindra has yet to reveal the technical specifics of the CNG version, details such as power and torque figures in CNG mode, transmission options and certified fuel-efficiency numbers remain under wraps.