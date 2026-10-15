Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh; Offers 24 Km/kg Mileage

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO CNG in India with "ZNG" as a suffix in its name. It has become the first factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle from the brand since the KUV100 and comes at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant adds a fourth fuel option to the XUV3XO range, which already includes petrol, diesel and electric versions.

The ZNG is available in four trims: MX Edge ZNG at Rs 9.99 lakh, REVX Edge (O) ZNG at Rs 10.79 lakh, AX5 ZNG at Rs 11.19 lakh and the top-spec REVX A ZNG at Rs 12.27 lakh, all ex-showroom.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Twin-Cylinder CNG Setup

The ZNG uses a twin-cylinder CNG storage solution, with both tanks mounted beneath the boot floor. This layout preserves usable luggage space above the cylinder compartment, unlike conventional single-tank setups that occupy the main boot area. The spare wheel is retained, positioned under the body.

Inside, a dedicated CNG-Petrol button sits on the dashboard above the auto engine start/stop button, beside the headlamp leveller. The instrument cluster is configured to show both petrol and CNG fuel levels, along with relevant trip information.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Engine, Mileage

The XUV3XO ZNG is based on the 1.2-litre turbocharged MPFI petrol engine, not the higher-spec TGDI unit. It is engineered as a bi-fuel powertrain, capable of running on petrol and CNG. In CNG mode, it produces 114 hp and 200 Nm, aided by a 10-bar injection pressure, higher than the industry-standard 5 to 6 bar.

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Mahindra quotes a fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg in CNG mode. The company also lists a 0- 60 km/h time of around 4.9 seconds and a 0-100 kmph time of 11.8 seconds. The semi-independent rear suspension has been returned to account for the added weight of the CNG hardware.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Safety

Safety equipment includes six airbags, seatbelt reminders for all seats, all-four disc brakes and a reinforced chassis. Mahindra says the structure is designed to retain a five-star crash rating even with the CNG equipment fitted.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Rivals

The CNG variant is expected to strengthen Mahindra's position in the compact SUV segment, particularly among buyers seeking lower running costs. It competes against models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon, which offer the option of a CNG powertrain.