Meet Canada's First Ferrari F80: Tailor-Made, Finished In Stunning Blu Bonaccia

The ultra-exclusive world of Ferrari supercars has officially made its mark in North America, as Canada's very first customer-allocated Ferrari F80 has officially arrived on Canadian soil. This is not just any regular production run of Ferrari's newest, flagship platform; this particular F80 has been heavily-customised through Maranello's legendary, invite-only Tailor-Made personalization program. The owner of this multi-million-dollar masterpiece opted to skip the traditional Rosso Corsa red in favor of an extraordinarily rare paint code: Blu Bonaccia.

What Makes the Blu Bonaccia Spec So Unique?

While the default styling of the Ferrari F80 often highlights its aggressive, carbon-fiber elements with contrasting body colors, the Canadian Blu Bonaccia spec completely transforms the car's presence. Meaning calm seas in Italian, Blu Bonaccia is a deep, marine metallic teal that shifts subtly between a rich dark blue and a faint grey-green depending on the lighting.

Inside, the asymmetric "1 plus" cabin is fully customized, focusing heavily on the driver's cockpit with contrasting materials that complement the marine-blue theme of the exterior.

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F1 Pedigree: A 1,184 Horsepower Hybrid Powertrain

Beneath the bespoke Tailor Made skin, the heart of the hypercar is a Le Mans-derived 3.0-liter, 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6 engine that alone pumps out an astonishing 900 horsepower. This internal combustion powerhouse is seamlessly paired with three electric motors (two on the front axle and one at the rear), adding an extra 300 horsepower to achieve a combined, mind-boggling output of 1,184 hp.

This makes it the most powerful road-legal Ferrari ever built. The power is routed through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, propelling the F80 from 0 to 100 km/h in a mind-blistering 2.15 seconds, and reaching 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 350 km/h.

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How Rare is the Ferrari F80?

Exclusivity is the defining trait of Ferrari's "Big 5" hypercar lineage, which includes the legendary 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. The F80 is the latest addition to this prestigious lineage.

Ferrari is limiting the production of the F80 to just 799 units globally between 2025 and 2027. Despite its eye-watering base price of 3.6 million Euros (roughly 4 million USD) before any Tailor Made custom options are added, Ferrari confirmed that every single build slot was completely spoken for well before the car's official public debut - making this one a rare of the rarest sight, if anything.