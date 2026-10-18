Tiger Shroff Attacked 2 Years After Baba Siddique Murder, Both Over 'Salman Khan Link'

The firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening came six days after the second anniversary of the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, also in Mumbai -- with both cases having an eerie similarity. In both cases, a man claiming to speak for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang cited proximity to Salman Khan as the reason why the men were attacked.

Police said Tiger Shroff was unhurt and his driver was injured. In a voice recording that surfaced soon after, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit said: "In the entire film industry, whoever works without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, will be killed. This is the first and last warning." He also named Harman Sandhu as his accomplice in ordering the attack. Both of them are currently in the US, police sources said, as is Shubham Lonkar, who claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder in 2024.

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Baba Siddique, 66, known for his proximity to several actors and for hosting parties for them, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra (East) on the night of October 12, 2024. He died later at Lilavati Hospital. The killing took place while Mumbai Police was on high alert for the Dussehra festive season.

A Facebook post attributed to Bishnoi gang associate Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility. It linked the killing to Siddique's closeness to Salman Khan and to the custodial death of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing at the actor's home.

"Whoever helps Salman Khan... keep your accounts in order," the post said, also alleging a link between Salman Khan and Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

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According to police, the shooters who killed Baba Siddique had conducted reconnaissance of his house and office for up to two months. Two men, Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap, were overpowered at the spot. The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, was later arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich while trying to flee to Nepal. Police alleged that Nitin Sapre supplied the three pistols used in the shooting.

Gautam allegedly revealed that Lawrence's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who had escaped to the US, ordered the hit. A special court later framed charges against 27 men.

Anmol Bishnoi, the main wanted accused, was deported from the US in November 2025 and arrested by the NIA. He remains at Tihar Jail in Delhi as he is facing multiple cases.

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The pattern of the Bishnoi gang members targeting Salman Khan or his associates has been going on for years now, and they cite his alleged association with a blackbuck hunting case and the Bishnoi community's religious tenets that include caring for animals.

On April 14, 2024, two bike-borne men fired at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Alleged shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat. Anuj Thapan, arrested for allegedly supplying the weapons, reportedly hanged himself in the police lock-up on May 1. Anmol Bishnoi had claimed the attack, calling it a "trailer" and the "first and last warning". That phrase was repeated in Sunday's audio clip by Anil Pandit.

In his statement in the chargesheet, Salman Khan said he believed the gang fired "when my family members were sleeping". He listed a threat letter in 2022, an email threat in March 2023 and an attempted intrusion at his Panvel farmhouse in January 2024. Navi Mumbai Police later arrested four gang members for allegedly reconnoitring the farmhouse and his work locations.

People seen as close to the actor have also been targeted.

Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, has been fired upon three times since July 2025. A Bishnoi gang member attributed the attacks to the comedian inviting Salman Khan on his Netflix show.

In February 2026, shots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home. The claim of responsibility came from Shubham Lonkar's account and also named Harman Sandhu, apparently the same Harman Sandhu named on Sunday. Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan has received repeated death threats.