Gunshot Video Emerges After Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt In Mumbai

A video circulating on social media appears to show a person or persons opening fire at a car belonging to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who escaped unhurt after gunmen targeted him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, police said.

At least four gunshots can be heard in the video, although investigators have yet to establish the exact number of rounds fired or how many firearms were used in the incident.

Shroff's driver and the driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, according to the police. The driver sustained injuries to his chest, police said.

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The shooting took place near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's western suburbs.

"Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident," a police official said, reiterating that the actor had escaped without harm.

A manhunt has been launched to track down those involved in the shooting. Specialised police teams are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an effort to identify the attackers, trace their movements and establish how they fled after the incident, the official said.

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A social media post and a voice note claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the attack. The authenticity of the claim has not been established, and police have yet to verify it. Investigators have not confirmed a link between the gang and the shooting.

In the audio file, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed that Tiger Shroff had been targeted because he had ignored the gang's directions and continued working with Salman Khan, who has repeatedly been threatened by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

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"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning. This Salman Khan is Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog, and we have kept a dog named Dawood at home," the man can be heard saying in the audio note.

"We had called him and explained it to him but he did not understand, so today we explained it to him properly," the message added.

According to sources, three men riding a motorcycle were involved in the shooting in Juhu on Sunday evening. Tiger Shroff was reportedly leaving a football ground when the incident took place.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to kill Salman Khan. The actor has been at the centre of a series of threats attributed to the Bishnoi gang, which has also been linked to attempts to intimidate people associated with him.

"We will not spare anyone in your family, not even your pet dogs," the Bishnoi gang warned if Salman Khan does not apologise.