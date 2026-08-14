Ferrari Unveils CZ26: A One-Off Masterpiece Based On The SF90 Stradale

Ferrari has once again demonstrated the pinnacle of automotive personalization with the debut of the Ferrari CZ26, a stunning new one-off creation from its exclusive Special Projects programme. Developed in close collaboration with a US client, the CZ26 is a radical and highly technical reinterpretation of the SF90 Stradale, wrapping its world-class hybrid performance in a completely bespoke and futuristic design.

A New, Minimalist Design Language

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the CZ26 was envisioned to have a unique and immediately recognizable character. The project's aim was to embody strength and precision through a pure and rigorous design language. The result is a car with a distinctly horizontal theme and a highly distinctive two-box silhouette that gives it a stable, road-hugging presence.

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The front is dominated by a full-width functional grille that incorporates ultra-slim, concealed lighting modules and brake air intakes. This flows into a body that appears to be extruded from a single element, culminating in a clean, truncated rear end. The cantilevered taillights give the rear a light, sculptural appearance, a look that is reinforced by the wide, horizontal diffuser.

The entire bodywork is finished in an exclusive Argento Veloce paint, a liquid-like silver that accentuates the precision of the car's lines. This is contrasted by sharp Rosso Lampante details and extensive use of pigmented carbon fibre, which highlights the car's complex aerodynamic elements.

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Retaining The Heart of a Supercar

While the body is entirely new, the CZ26 retains the exceptional technical specifications and powertrain of the SF90 Stradale. The hybrid system pairs a 797 hp, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric motors, delivering breathtaking performance. The CZ26 sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in a blistering 6.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 328 km/h.

However, the team did not simply drop a new body onto an existing chassis. The aerodynamic development encompassed every area of the car. The front cooling system was completely reoriented, the underbody and vortex generators were redesigned, and a new large upper rear spoiler was introduced to increase downforce while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency.

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A Bespoke Interior Experience

The exterior's design philosophy is carried consistently into the cabin. The interior is focused around a bespoke black technical fabric, while the seats feature inserts produced using advanced additive manufacturing. Rosso Lampante details echo the exterior's colour scheme, and an embroidered CZ26 logo provides the final touch of personalization, creating a truly one-of-a-kind cockpit for its discerning owner.