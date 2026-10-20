Best CNG Cars With Big Boot Space In India: Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG To Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Fuel efficiency and lower running costs make CNG cars an attractive option, but there has always been a catch: boot space. With a bulky CNG cylinder sitting in the boot, carrying suitcases for a weekend trip can quickly become a challenge. Thankfully, newer CNG models are addressing this problem with smarter packaging and alternative tank layouts. From the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara S-CNG, here are some CNG cars that offer better boot practicality.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is the latest entrant on this list and offers 270 litres of boot space. It uses a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG setup, which helps leave usable luggage space above the tanks. For comparison, the regular XUV 3XO offers a claimed boot capacity of 364 litres.

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The XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 111 hp and 200 Nm in CNG mode. Mahindra claims a fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg, and the engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Prices for the XUV 3XO ZNG start at Rs. 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 12.27 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG offers 328 litres of usable boot space, making it one of the more practical CNG SUVs in this group. Its CNG tank is positioned under the body, which means the cylinder does not take up the main luggage area in the boot.

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The Brezza S-CNG uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which develops 88 hp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode. It also has the highest claimed fuel efficiency among the XUV 3XO, Brezza and Nexon CNG models at 26.9 km/kg.

Tata Nexon iCNG

The Tata Nexon iCNG is another option for buyers who do not want to sacrifice too much boot space when switching to CNG. It offers a 321-litre boot, thanks to Tata's twin-cylinder CNG technology. Compared with the XUV 3XO ZNG's 270 litres, the Nexon provides an additional 51 litres of luggage capacity.

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Under the bonnet is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 hp and 170 Nm in CNG mode. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 24 km/kg. Prices for the Nexon iCNG range from around Rs. 8.35 lakh to Rs. 13.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris S-CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris S-CNG takes a different approach to CNG packaging. Its tank is positioned underneath the vehicle, helping free up space in the luggage compartment. As a result, the Victoris CNG offers 320 litres of boot space, compared with 439 litres on the petrol version.

It uses a 1.5-litre engine producing 87 hp and 121.5 Nm in CNG form and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed CNG fuel efficiency stands at 27.02 km/kg.

The Victoris CNG range currently starts at Rs. 11.55 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.82 lakh, ex-showroom.