Bengaluru Service Centre Crashes Rs 3.32 Crore Porsche 911, Owner Seeks Answers

A Porsche 911 worth over Rs 3.32 crore (ex-showroom) was involved in a head-on collision with a cab in Bengaluru while on a test drive by a service centre staffer, leaving the owner frustrated with the lack of resolution three months on. The ordeal was shared by the owner on Instagram, searching for accountability.

What Happened

The incident took place around 10.50 am on Thursday, July 23, near Katamnallur bridge in KR Pura. The dark-metallic grey Porsche, driven by service centre staffer Prasanna, collided head-on with a cab driven by T Siddgowda. While no one was injured, the front portions of both vehicles were damaged.

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According to Siddgowda's police complaint, he was driving towards Kempegowda International Airport with a passenger and had slowed down to take a right turn at the service road junction when the Porsche, coming from the opposite direction, crashed into his vehicle. He accused the Porsche driver of rash and negligent driving.

Investigators suspect Prasanna either lost control of the high-performance car during the test drive or lacked adequate familiarity with handling it.

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Owner's Frustration

The Porsche owner handed over the car to VST Motors for servicing on July 23, the same day as the accident. During a road test, the driver reportedly drove rashly and crashed the vehicle, as per the police statement.

The owner has expressed deep disappointment with how VST Motors and Porsche have handled the situation since. Despite repeated emails and attempts to contact VST Motors, Porsche India and Porsche Germany, three months have passed without a resolution, and communication has reportedly stopped altogether in recent weeks.

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"I never expected the experience of owning a Porsche 911 to turn into a fight for accountability," the owner said, adding that the response has felt dismissive, with the incident being brushed aside as "human error" rather than a genuine effort to take responsibility.

Porsche 911

Based on the visuals shared on social media, the Porsche in the incident is a 911 GT3, which comes with a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine. The unit puts out 502 hp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The power is used to accelerate the car from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 311 kmph.