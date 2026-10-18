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Diesel Tanker Catches Fire On Bengaluru Highway

The incident took place on NICE Road near Kanakapura Toll in Karnataka's capital city.

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Diesel Tanker Catches Fire On Bengaluru Highway
Fire and emergency services personnel extinguished the blaze.

A diesel tanker caught fire on Sunday on a highway in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on NICE Road near Kanakapura Toll in Karnataka's capital city.

The incident occurred while the tanker was travelling from Anjanapura towards its destination.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. It shows huge flames billowing out of the overturned tanker.

Talaghattapura traffic police rushed to the spot.

Fire and emergency services personnel extinguished the blaze.

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