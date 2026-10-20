Tesla Roadster Bookings Open In India; Delivery Timeline Unconfirmed

Tesla has opened reservations for the new Roadster in India, but buyers will need deep pockets. The Performance version requires a total reservation payment of Rs 50.06 lakh, while the Thrust configuration demands Rs 2.50 crore, and neither comes with a confirmed India delivery date.

Tesla Roadster: Payment Structure

For the Roadster Performance, customers pay Rs 5.01 lakh upfront, followed by Rs 45.05 lakh within 10 days, taking the total to Rs 50.06 lakh. The Thrust configuration keeps the same initial payment but requires Rs 2,45,24,000 within the same window, bringing the total to Rs 2,50,25,000 (about Rs 2.50 crore).

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Tesla labels the initial Rs 5.01 lakh as fully refundable, though reservations are not final until full payment is received and may be cancelled if the balance isn't completed within 10 days. Thrust availability is limited to one order per customer, and Tesla notes that availability is subject to local laws and regulatory requirements, meaning the thruster functionality may not be offered in markets where it isn't permitted.

Production And Delivery Uncertainty

A key detail for Indian customers is Tesla's production plan. The company says Roadster production will begin in 2028 with left-hand-drive vehicles only, and no right-hand-drive production timeline has been announced. This means India-spec details, final pricing and delivery arrangements remain unclear for now.

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Roadster Performance And Thrust Configurations

The Roadster Performance seats two and features active aerodynamics along with a multi-mode suction system designed to generate additional downforce and help the tyres maintain grip. Thrust builds on that with acceleration thrusters, described by Tesla as a race-ready, limited-availability configuration.

A further Rocket configuration takes things further, with seating for one and what Tesla calls a full flight system. It is listed as invite-only, with no reservation amount shown on the India booking page.

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Design And Aerospace Influence

The Roadster's design draws inspiration from the SR-71 and F-35 aircraft, with Tesla confirming the use of SpaceX components, extending the aerospace influence beyond the low-slung bodywork and cockpit-style cabin.

Model Y L Gets Free Acceleration Boost

Alongside the Roadster reservations, Tesla India has announced a complimentary Acceleration Boost for its six-seater Model Y L. The upgrade brings the claimed 0-100 kmph time down to 4.5 seconds, while the claimed WLTP range remains up to 681 km.