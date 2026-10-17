Tesla's 'Flying' Roadster Car Sparks Meme Fest As Internet Floods With Hilarious Reactions

Tesla has once again grabbed headlines with its next-generation Roadster, reportedly unveiled on October 15. During the demonstration, the electric sports car performed brief airborne manoeuvres using rocket-inspired thrusters said to have been developed with technology from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

However, despite the impressive stunt, the Roadster is not a true flying car. Unlike an aircraft, it cannot remain in the air or perform sustained flights. The technology is designed to allow the vehicle to make short airborne movements rather than fly like a plane.

Also Read | Tesla's Flying Roadster Is Just The Beginning. What Elon Musk Plans Next Could Be Bigger

While the demonstration attracted attention for its futuristic technology, social media users were more interested in the car's flying abilities. The internet quickly filled with funny videos, jokes, memes and humorous reactions to Tesla's latest innovation.

From hilarious comparisons with flying cars in science fiction films to jokes about everyday driving problems, users have found plenty of ways to poke fun at the Roadster.

The online buzz shows no signs of slowing down, with fresh memes and funny videos continuing to circulate across social media platforms. What was meant to be a major technological showcase has also turned into an unexpected source of entertainment for internet users.