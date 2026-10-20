Sunny Leone Buys White Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Calls It 'My Beast' In Viral Video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has bought a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a luxury SUV known for its off-roading capabilities. The actress bought the US-spec version in Texas and shared a video on Instagram, calling it "mama's beast". The SUV is on sale in the Indian market starting at Rs 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and also comes in special edition variants, including the recently launched Whitecap edition.

Sunny Leone's Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Based on the video shared on Instagram, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is finished in white. Besides white, in the US market the brand offers options of Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue Pearl, Anvil Clear, Black Clear, Granite Crystal, Mojito Clear, Goldilocks, and many more. Furthermore, the US market also has the two-door version of the SUV, which is unavailable in the Indian market. However, Sunny chose the four-door version for herself.

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Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

In the video, Sunny Leone says that she chose the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon because it is a good SUV for Texas, considering its off-roading capabilities. This quality of the SUV is supported by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 270 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The power is used by a four-wheel-drive system to navigate tough terrain.

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With its bulky size, the SUV gets the option of 17-inch and 18-inch alloy wheels. Because of these qualities, the SUV stands in the same league as the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

In terms of features, the SUV also gets a 9-speaker audio system, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable heated door mirrors, remote start/stop, heated front seats, and more.

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Bollywood's Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

All of the aforementioned qualities have earned the Wrangler Rubicon a place in the garages of celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Mishra, Saif Ali Khan, and other celebrities in India.

Sunny Leone Cars

Besides the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Sunny Leone reportedly owns cars like Maserati Quattroporte, BMW 7 Series, Audi A5, and MG Gloster.