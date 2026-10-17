From Tailpipes To Tyres and Batteries: How BS-VII Takes India's Clean Vehicle Journey Further

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft gazette notification proposing the phased rollout of BS-VII emission norms from April 2029. The new standards significantly widen the scope of vehicle-emission regulations in India. Unlike previous Bharat Stage norms, which focused primarily on tailpipe emissions, BS-VII will also regulate pollution from non-exhaust sources such as brakes and tyres. Even electric vehicles, which do not produce exhaust emissions, will come under the new framework through provisions covering brake-particle emissions, tyre wear, and battery durability. The proposed standards are broadly aligned with Europe's Euro 7 framework.

India's proposed BS-VII norms mark the biggest expansion of vehicle pollution regulation since emission standards were first introduced in the country. The draft introduces minimum battery-durability requirements for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, mandating that batteries retain at least 75 per cent of their original capacity for five years or 1 lakh km, and 67 per cent for eight years or 1.6 lakh km.

The new regime also strengthens real-world driving emissions (RDE) testing, expands the use of onboard monitoring systems, and introduces an Environmental Vehicle Passport. In addition, the draft includes anti-tampering and cybersecurity provisions aimed at ensuring that emission-control systems continue to perform throughout a vehicle's life. Together, these measures shift the focus from merely controlling exhaust emissions to reducing a vehicle's overall environmental footprint.

Notably, while India is preparing to regulate tyre-wear emissions under BS-VII, countries such as Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand already operate tyre-levy systems. These levies, charged on new tyre sales, help finance the recycling and environmentally safe disposal of used tyres.

How Pollution Limits Have Tightened Since 1991

India has progressively tightened vehicle-emission standards over the past three decades to curb air pollution and align with global best practices. In diesel passenger cars, the permissible particulate matter (PM) limit has fallen from about 0.36 g/km under the 1991 norms to 0.005 g/km under BS-VI, a reduction of nearly 99%. In petrol cars, the carbon monoxide (CO) limit has been cut from more than 27 g/km under the 1991 norms to 1 g/km under BS-VI. The steep reductions reflect the adoption of cleaner fuels, better engine technology, and increasingly stringent emission standards.