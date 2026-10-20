Crackdown On Yamuna Polluters In Delhi, 3 Illegal Dhobi Ghats Sealed

Three unauthorised dhobi ghats have been sealed in Delhi's Old Delhi Zone as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) steps up its crackdown on establishments flouting environmental norms to curb Yamuna pollution. More can face action in the coming days.

The crackdown follows inspections that revealed serious lapses in wastewater treatment, mandatory environmental clearances and the use of prescribed soaps and detergents at dhobi ghats across the city.

Water and electricity connections of violators are also under threat. MCD has initiated the process of disconnecting utilities at establishments violating pollution norms, with BSES and the Delhi Jal Board informed.

The action follows a review chaired by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, who directed officials to immediately shut down all unauthorised dhobi ghats and ensure that authorised facilities comply with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) standards.

More establishments could face closure in the coming days, with further action planned in coordination with the police and local administration.

Inspections flagged deficiencies in the operation of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), obtaining mandatory Consent to Operate from the DPCC, and the use of soaps and detergents conforming to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms.

Show-cause and compliance notices have been issued to defaulting facilities, warning of statutory action, including sealing, if violations are not addressed.

Khirwar directed strict enforcement and regular monitoring to prevent untreated wastewater from entering drains and water bodies. He stressed that protecting the Yamuna from pollution remains a key environmental priority.

Dhobi ghat operators have been asked to stop discharging untreated wastewater, use BIS-compliant detergents and follow DPCC regulations.

Residents have also been urged to report unauthorised facilities to their respective MCD Zonal Offices.