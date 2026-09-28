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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Looks Cool And Refreshing - Bookings Open

The Limited Edition Wrangler stands out with an exclusive bright green 'Mojito' paint scheme and contrasting white roof. On the inside, it has a built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles.

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Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition Looks Cool And Refreshing - Bookings Open

Jeep India has expanded the Wrangler lineup with the new Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition, a special version based on the off-road-focused Rubicon trim. The limited-run model introduces a range of cosmetic enhancements while retaining the Wrangler's core mechanical package. The pre-launch bookings are open, and Jeep is yet to reveal the price of the Mojito edition. It is expected to be priced at a premium over the standard Wrangler Rubicon, which currently retails at Rs 70.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition - Key Highlights

The Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition stands out with an exclusive bright green 'Mojito' paint scheme paired with a contrasting white roof. Jeep has further differentiated the special edition with a white-outlined grille, body-coloured fenders and unique '1941' decals that pay tribute to the original Willys Jeep. A white '4 Wheel Drive' graphic on the tailgate completes the edition-specific styling package.

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Inside, the Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition adds a built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles, while carrying over the Rubicon's feature list. Equipment includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, ADAS, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with a subwoofer, and a 7-inch digital driver's display.

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Mechanically, the Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition carries forward the Wrangler Rubicon's powertrain unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 272 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Jeep's full-time four-wheel-drive system, ensuring the special edition retains the off-road capability the Wrangler is known for.

Why Rubicon Is Popular

Part of the Wrangler Rubicon's appeal lies in the fact that it arrives factory-equipped with serious off-road hardware. Features such as locking differentials, an electronic sway bar disconnect, the Rock-Trac 4x4 system and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles give it the capability to tackle challenging terrain straight off the showroom floor.

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Beyond its capability, the Rubicon carries strong brand heritage. Named after California's famed Rubicon Trail, it combines rugged styling, removable body panels and a distinctive road presence, making it as much a lifestyle icon as it is an off-road SUV.

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