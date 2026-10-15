Stellantis To Invest Rs 4,000 Crore In India, 12 New Jeep, Citroen Models Planned By 2030

Stellantis has unveiled an ambitious new roadmap for India, committing a fresh investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore and confirming plans to launch 12 new products across the Jeep and Citroen brands over the next three years. The strategy, called FaSTLAne 2030, marks the next phase of the automaker's growth plans in the country. Under the new roadmap, Stellantis will introduce seven all-new products and five major updates spanning multiple segments, including SUVs, an MPV, an A-segment hatchback, and a premium pickup truck. The company has confirmed that the first model under the plan is scheduled to arrive by Q2 2027.

The latest investment will increase Stellantis' cumulative investment in India from more than Rs 11,000 crore to around Rs 15,000 crore by 2030, underlining the company's long-term commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets.

According to the company, the product offensive will comprise five Jeep launches and seven Citroen launches, allowing Stellantis to expand its presence across key passenger vehicle segments. The automaker says the future portfolio will target both premium and mass-market buyers while increasing overall market participation.

Commenting on the announcement, Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region, said, “India has a dual role for Stellantis: it is an important market that we intend to grow in, and an increasingly significant capability base for the region and the wider Group. India is a long-term commitment for us, not just a volume chase. Under FaSTLAne 2030, our region-led model gives the India team greater ownership of decisions, and the roadmap we are announcing today reflects our long-term conviction in this market. A stronger product cadence, a multi-energy technology approach, and India's capabilities across manufacturing, engineering, software, and sourcing give us the foundation to build a larger and more competitive business here through 2030.”

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Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Our commitment to India will be measured by what we put on the road. Having built a strong foundation over the years, our focus now shifts to scaling the business. Twelve launches across Jeep and Citroën over the next three years will significantly broaden our market participation and give Indian customers more choice across segments and powertrains, supported by deeper localisation and a stronger sales and service network. With fresh investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore, we are building greater scale, relevance, and competitiveness in this market, while strengthening India's role in Stellantis' global operations.”

A key pillar of the strategy is a multi-energy approach, with future models expected to be offered with internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains depending on segment requirements and market demand.

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Stellantis also intends to deepen localisation efforts in India. The company is targeting localisation levels of up to 90 per cent across both brands while continuing to strengthen India's role within its global sourcing network.

India's importance extends beyond domestic sales. Stellantis currently exports to nearly 50 countries, and under the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, India-developed vehicles are expected to play a larger role in the group's Asia-Pacific export plans.

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The automaker currently operates manufacturing facilities in Ranjangaon, Thiruvallur, and Hosur, alongside engineering and software operations in Bengaluru and an ICT presence in Hyderabad.

With a broader model range, fresh investment, and a stronger focus on localisation and exports, Stellantis is positioning India as both a major growth market and a strategic manufacturing hub for its global operations.