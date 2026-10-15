Ferrari's Controversial Luce EV To Make India Debut On October 17

Ferrari will bring its first all-electric car, the Luce, to India on October 17 as part of the Universo Ferrari exhibition in New Delhi. The showcase will give visitors their first chance to see the electric grand tourer in the country, but it does not mark the start of sales. The event will display models from Ferrari's history, current range and motorsport programme, with public access beginning on October 19.

Ferrari Luce EV: Performance, Range

The Ferrari Luce uses four electric motors, with one driving each wheel. The powertrain produces a combined output of 1,035 bhp and 990 Nm of torque. Ferrari claims the electric grand tourer can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 310 kmph.

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Power comes from a 122 kWh battery pack built into the car's structure. The Luce uses an 800V electrical system and has a claimed driving range of more than 530 km on a full charge. The battery setup is designed to support the car's high performance while providing enough range for longer journeys.

Ferrari's First

The Luce takes a different approach from Ferrari's traditional two-door sports cars. It has a four-door, five-seat layout, giving it a more practical body style while retaining a performance-focused character. The cabin combines digital technology with physical controls. It features a 12.5-inch driver display and a 10-inch central screen that can be repositioned to face either the driver or the front passenger.

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Physical buttons, switches, and rotary controls are also used for key functions, instead of relying entirely on touchscreen menus. This approach gives the Luce a distinct cabin layout compared with many modern electric cars. Ferrari has focused on combining its performance-oriented design with a more tactile way of operating the car's features.

Universo Ferrari In New Delhi

The Ferrari Luce will be displayed at the Universo Ferrari exhibition at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi. The event runs from October 17 to November 1, 2026. The exhibition will also feature cars from Ferrari's current range, including the 849 Testarossa, 12Cilindri, Purosangue, Amalfi Spider and F80.

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It will showcase the brand's racing history and achievements as well. Ferrari has not announced a separate India launch date or local pricing for the Luce. Its appearance at the exhibition should therefore be seen as a showcase rather than confirmation that sales will begin in India on October 17.