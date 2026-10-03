Luxury Cars Worth Crores Left Dusty In Dubai Parking Lot, Indian Woman Left Shocked

An Indian woman living in Dubai was surprised after spotting several luxury cars, including multiple Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari, covered in dust inside a parking garage. Riya, who shares real estate-related content on Instagram, posted a video showing the expensive vehicles. She pointed out that some of the cars had three-digit number plates and appeared to have been left unused for some time.

Dubai is known for its luxury lifestyle and high-end cars, but the sight still came as a surprise to Riya.

In the video, she said she had seen plenty of wealth in Dubai but described the scene as being on another level. She also suggested that the sight showed how some wealthy car owners may not be concerned about leaving expensive vehicles parked for long periods.

Watch the video here:

The video attracted attention on social media, with several users expressing surprise at seeing Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari covered in dust. Others commented on the level of wealth associated with such expensive cars.

Riya also described the sight as motivation for her, saying that seeing the wealth around Dubai encouraged her to aim higher in life.

However, the video does not establish why the vehicles were parked there or how long they had been left unused. The claims surrounding the cars have not been independently verified.