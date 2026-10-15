Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV India Debut Confirmed For December 2

Honda has confirmed December 2, 2026 as the India debut date for its upcoming 0 Alpha electric SUV. First shown as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2025, the model has since been undergoing extensive testing across India and will be manufactured locally for domestic sales and exports.

The announcement continues an active year for Honda Cars India, which has already introduced the City facelift in May, the ZR-V hybrid in July and the Elevate facelift recently. With the 0 Alpha, Honda will end 2026 with a broader line-up spanning petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

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Honda 0 Alpha: Design

Honda began the 0 Alpha's pan-India testing programme at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan in March 2026. The programme covers highways, urban traffic and challenging terrain, with evaluations focused on durability, ride and handling, efficiency and reliability. Testing also includes extreme temperatures, heavy rain and different charging infrastructure conditions.

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Camouflaged test vehicles have retained the concept's upright proportions, tall roofline and generous glass area. Squared wheel arches, smooth body panels and aero-style wheels contribute to a distinctive silhouette, with the design appearing to prioritise cabin space. The rear features an upright tailgate, large windscreen, roof-mounted spoiler and layered bumper.

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Honda 0 Alpha: Interior

Inside, spy shots have shown a large landscape-oriented central touchscreen, a separate digital instrument cluster and a multifunction steering wheel. The dashboard appears relatively uncluttered, though Honda has yet to reveal the production cabin and complete equipment list. Battery capacity, motor output, certified range and charging specifications remain unannounced.

These details, along with pricing, will determine how the 0 Alpha competes with electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV and Mahindra BE 6. Honda has identified India as a priority market alongside North America and Japan, with a focus on locally relevant products and cost competitiveness. Currently, the brand has the Elevate, an SUV, and City, a sedan, on sale in the country. Among these, the City offers the option of a hybrid sedan, which makes it stand out in the segment.