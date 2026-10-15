PM Modi To Make India's Best Road Trip Smoother With New Project In Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on October 15, via video conferencing. The projects aim to strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region.

Road Trip For Travellers

The most significant for road-trippers is the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). It connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, providing an alternative corridor to Ladakh that supplements the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways. The route crosses challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass.

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Airport And Energy Projects

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of Rs 640 crore. Spread over 23,800 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually and incorporates geothermal energy to improve efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint. It is also aimed at improving connectivity.

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On the energy front, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. These projects aim to strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh's electricity network.

Heritage And Water Security

India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park will be inaugurated at Sindhu Ghat in Leh. The park is intended to protect the region's prehistoric rock art, which includes carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations, while raising awareness and encouraging responsible heritage tourism.

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PM Modi will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aligned with Mission Amrit Sarovar. The project aims to conserve water during periods of availability and ensure its use during scarcity, supporting irrigation and agricultural livelihoods in Ladakh.