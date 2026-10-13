Telangana Man Buys Rs 1.23-Lakh Honda Activa Using Rs 10 Coins Saved Over 3 Years

In an unusual example of disciplined saving and achieving the dream, 51-year-old B Ravi Joseph from Luxettipet in Telangana's Mancherial district has purchased a new Honda Activa using Rs 1.23 lakh worth of Rs 10 coins collected over three years.

Joseph, who is a church pastor, began saving the coins on October 10, 2023, setting aside every Rs 10 coin he received as change during routine purchases.

"For the past three years, out of my daily routine and grocery expenses-even when going out-wherever I went to the grocery shop, I managed to save some money little by little, saving approximately 1,23,000 rupees bit by bit," he said.

However, Joseph expressed his regret at not being able to purchase a Royal Enfield Bullet due to financial constraints.

Joseph revealed that he began collecting the coins on October 10, 2023. Initially, he considered using the savings to purchase something useful for his household but later decided to buy a two-wheeler.

His savings journey was not without challenges, as he heard the rumours that Rs 10 coins might be discontinued or lose their legal-tender status, which led some family members to discourage him from continuing.

"My family asked me not to continue, but I did not give up. I kept saving the coins, one transaction at a time," Joseph said.

When he finally took the accumulated coins to a showroom, staff spent nearly two hours counting them before confirming the total of Rs 1.23 lakh.

Reports identified the dealership as Jagadamba Honda Motors in Luxettipet. Joseph was accompanied by family members when he received the vehicle.

The unusual payment for the purchase has attracted attention at the showroom as well as among locals.

His three-year effort turned everyday loose change into a major personal purchase, fulfilling a long-standing ambition to own a new two-wheeler.