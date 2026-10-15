Chinese SUV Sales Suspended In Malaysia After Wheels Fall Off

Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) has temporarily suspended the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) for the Chery Omoda 5, halting new registrations of the model. The move follows an incident in Johor Bahru where the SUV's rear axle and both rear wheels detached while the vehicle was in motion.

JPJ announced the suspension on October 11, 2026, and said it would conduct a technical investigation into the model, its production, and suppliers. The department has also instructed Chery Malaysia to identify and recall all potentially affected vehicles based on component numbers, production batches, VINs, and other technical parameters.

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Chery's Response

Chery Malaysia issued a recall for the pre-facelift Omoda 5 variants C and H, which use a torsion-beam rear suspension. The facelifted model, which switched to a multi-link setup, is not affected. Owners can check whether their vehicle is part of the affected batch by entering their VIN on a dedicated website.

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The company said it encourages any Omoda 5 owner seeking added peace of mind to visit an authorised service centre. Chery's statement came several hours after JPJ's announcement, following viral images and videos of the stricken Omoda 5 posted on social media on October 6.

The Chinese automaker sells cars in Malaysia under different brand names including Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour, and iCar. The brand's popularity has increased in the country in the past few years. It is worth mentioning that the sales of the car started in 2023, but since 2024 it has held the fifth rank as the most popular automaker in new car registrations.

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A Repeat Issue

This is not the first time Chery has faced a rear-axle problem with the Omoda 5 in Malaysia. In May 2024, the company recalled 600 units after identifying a potential issue with the rear axle, traced to incomplete welds caused by equipment miscalibration at a supplier. Only 60 vehicles were found to be affected and had their components replaced.

The latest incident has drawn criticism for how Chery handled the issue, with some commentators alleging the company attempted to limit coverage. Chery has not publicly responded to those claims.