BMW F 450 RR Unveiled: Fully-Faired Motorcycle Shares Engine With F 450 GS

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the F 450 RR supersport, completing the trio of middleweight motorcycles based on the new platform. It follows the recent unveiling of the F 450 R streetfighter that made its debut after the F 450 GS. Sharing its genes with the S 1000 RR, the motorcycle is a stepping stone for bikers who want in on the Bavarian giant's supersport family without going overboard with a litre class.

BMW F 450 RR: Styling

BMW's supersport middleweight motorcycle's appearance is inspired by the S 1000 RR. These elements can be seen in the form of the aggressive fairing with gills on either side, complemented by the presence of large wings. However, it gets a single headlamp instead of a twin-headlamp design. The gap in the difference is filled by the presence of DRLs on either side. The 14-litre tank gets a sharp design, which is in sync with the overall design language. With the handlebar, the bike is expected to be a committed riding triangle. The rear end is raised, with the lines converging to form a sharp tail section.

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BMW F 450 RR: Features

The bike is equipped with a 6.5-inch colour TFT display and a USB Type-C charging port. The unit opens doors to features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and music control. The list of features includes rider aids like ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, traction control, and engine drag torque control. Riders get four ride modes: Rain, Road, Race, and Race Pro. The Race Pro mode provides the option of customising various parameters.

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BMW F 450 RR: Engine

The bike is based on a tubular steel frame housing a 420 cc parallel-twin engine. The unit is tuned to produce 48 hp of power and 43 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. To make shifting easier, the brand is also offering a quick-shifter. Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) is also among the options for those who want clutchless shifting for ease of riding.

BMW F 450 RR: Hardware

The bike comes equipped with a 43 mm KYB USD fork at the front and a KYB monoshock at the rear. Braking is provided by a 310mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper and a 240mm rear disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper. It holds the ground using 17-inch wheels on both sides. The bike has a standard seat height of 790 mm, but you can get a 775 mm low seat and an 810 mm high seat as accessories. With all of this the bike has a weight of 177 kg.