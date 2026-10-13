BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition Pre-Bookings Open In India

BMW India has opened pre-bookings for the M2 xDrive Turbo Edition, a limited-run performance coupe that pays tribute to the 1973 BMW 2002 turbo. The special edition can be booked through authorised BMW dealerships, with customers also able to register interest on the company's website. BMW has not yet announced India pricing or the number of units allocated to the market.

BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Design

The M2 xDrive Turbo Edition is finished exclusively in Alpine White, with hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes, a black power dome and the iconic reversed 'turbo' script on the bonnet. A bespoke 'turbo' emblem sits beneath the M2 badge, while a carbon-fibre roof, tailgate and rear spoiler add to the motorsport-inspired look. Buyers can also opt for 19/20-inch Gold Bronze M Performance forged wheels.

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BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Interior

Inside, the special edition gets M Carbon bucket seats, an M Alcantara steering wheel with carbon-fibre trim and an exclusive 'turbo' badge integrated into the centre cupholder cover. These touches echo the heritage theme without turning the cabin into a full retro pastiche.

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BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Powertrain

Mechanically, the M2 xDrive Turbo Edition uses a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine producing 480 hp of power. BMW quotes a 0-100 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph, which rises to 285 kmph with the optional M Driver's Package.

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A Nod To The 2002 Turbo

The original BMW 2002 turbo, launched in 1973, was the first European series-produced turbocharged car. It delivered 170 hp and a top speed of over 210 kmph, making it a landmark in BMW's performance history.