Kawasaki Z300 India Launch Confirmed For October 20; Rivals KTM 390 Duke

Kawasaki has confirmed the India launch of the Z300 street-naked motorcycle for October 20, 2026. The new model, based on the Ninja 300's platform, will become the entry-level offering in Kawasaki's Z line-up. Bookings open on October 19, with prices, variants, and full specifications to be revealed the next day.

The launch of the Z300 in the country will be a significant move by the Japanese automaker as it gives it space in the naked street-fighter segment. Recently, the segment has been gaining traction among consumers, with multiple automakers bringing in their representatives.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched In India At Rs 17.89 Lakh

Kawasaki Z300: Design

In terms of appearance, the Z300 is expected to stay close to the Z900. It might carry a similar twin-headlamp setup. The tank is also expected to have a design with sharp lines contributing to the aggressive appearance. It will also likely have a visible frame.

Also Read: From Driving Tata Truck To Buying Aeris CNG: Reveals Why He Chose It

Kawasaki Z300: Engine, Features

The Z300 is expected to use the Ninja 300's 296cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 39 hp and 26.1 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Unlike the Ninja 300's semi-digital cluster, the Z300 gets a TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read: 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

The motorcycle is expected to borrow much of its mechanical package from the Ninja 300, including telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, 17-inch alloy wheels and petal disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. These details are likely to be confirmed at the official launch.

The Z300 is also expected to have a wide handlebar offering a rather upright seating posture and relaxed ergonomics, positioning it as a more comfortable, street-focused alternative to the fully-faired Ninja 300. It will likely be offered in Green and Black colour options.

Also Read: 2026 TVS Radeon Launched In India At Rs 67,100 Ahead Of Festive Season

Kawasaki Z300: Pricing, Rivals

The Ninja 300 currently retails at Rs 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Z300 is expected to be priced around or below the Rs 3 lakh mark, given its lack of fairing and updated electronics. If priced competitively, the Z300 will take on the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310 in the entry-level performance naked segment.